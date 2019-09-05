You can buy a Volvo box truck painted by Banksy at the Goodwood Revival

Bonhams

One of the best things about art is that art can take any form. It doesn't have to be paintings in a gallery or a massive bronze sculpture in a park -- it can be graffiti on a building or an art car. In the case of a gigantic Volvo truck that's going up for auction later in September at the Goodwood Revival, it's sort of both of those things.

The truck in question was allegedly painted by legendary street artist Banksy at the behest of one of the creators of the Spanish traveling theater company Turbozone (not to be confused with Turbo Teen, of course) in 1999.

The truck started life as a humble 1988 Volvo FL-6 17 ton box truck and schlepped things around all over Europe for the next 11 years until being painted over the span of two weeks by Banksy who, when done, titled it "Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We'll Be in Charge)."

The murals cover basically all of the vehicle's visible surfaces, and while they're maybe not Banksy's most cohesive work ever, the buyer can probably be reasonably sure that this thing won't shred itself to bits after the auction.

The auction is being held by Bonhams, and the truck is expected to fetch a price somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.2 million to 1.8 million.