Aventon Abound Cargo E-Bike Review: Two-Wheeled Family Hauler

The Aventon Abound is surprisingly zippy for a cargo e-bike. It's essentially the electric bike equivalent of a compact SUV, made to haul everything from packages and groceries to a kid or two. The Abound might not look as nimble as other electric bikes, such as Aventon's own Aventure 2. But the bike is unexpectedly quick to get up and go, even loaded up. And while you'll probably end up spending extra on accessories -- -- it's incredibly well-equipped, making it one of the best electric bikes we've tested for its price and category.

, the Abound is similar in price and size to one of our other favorite cargo e-bikes, the . The two are roughly the same size and weight; each has a built-in rear cargo rack; they have 750-watt rear-hub motors with similar battery capacities (the Abound's is 48Wh larger); they have seven-speed shifters to help on hills; and both are class 2 e-bikes so they can reach speeds up to 20mph with pedal-assist or throttle alone.

From there, the Abound pulls away from the RadWagon with additional features that make spending the extra $200 more than worthwhile. Aventon used a dropper seat post, for example, to raise and lower the seat height by squeezing a handle under the front of the seat -- a truly helpful feature for sharing the bike with multiple people. Likewise, the handlebar height can be adjusted effortlessly with a quick-release clamp.

For safety, the Abound has a headlight and a rear brake light. But Aventon went a step further and added turn signals so you can let anyone behind you know which way you're turning. They're easily triggered with directional buttons on a small control pad within reach of your left thumb. The control pad also turns the bike on and off, letting you move through the bike's four pedal-assist levels -- eco, tour, sport and turbo -- and navigate settings on the center-mounted display.

The LCD display is backlit and full color, making it easier to read even in bright, direct sun. The Abound also has Bluetooth, so you can connect a phone to it and use Aventon's mobile app to see current ride metrics and overall ride history and also connect with other Aventon riders. The display even has a USB port on the bottom for charging a phone while riding.

Moving down the bike's steering tube, there's a latch releasing a hinge that allows the tube to fold in half. This makes it easier to transport or store. I have a small, crowded garage and frequently get my shirt or backpack snagged on a handlebar, so I really appreciate this feature. I did notice it added a tiny amount of flex or wiggle to the handlebar, however. One other thing up front worth noting: Instead of a rigid front fork, the Abound has a suspension fork that makes the ride cushier.

The Abound's pedal-assist system uses a torque sensor instead of a cadence sensor found on the RadWagon's system and many other e-bikes. The torque sensor gives back what you put in, so the harder you pedal, the more power you get from the motor. The result is a more traditional and natural biking experience. A pedal-assist system with a cadence sensor makes it easier to go faster with less effort since the motor kicks in regardless of how hard you pedal.

If you prefer to do less work when you bike, a cadence-sensor system might be better. The ride tends to be jarring when the motor kicks in as you pedal and shoots you forward. With the torque sensor, you don't feel the motor kick in the same way because it's simply matching how hard you pedal, giving you a smoother ride overall.

Sturdy and stylish

The overall build quality of the Abound is fantastic. There's little to assemble out of the box, and Aventon includes a folding multitool, so you don't need any tools to get it ready to ride. The only thing that would've made assembly easier is an extra-long hex key for the two bolts on each side that attach the included footboard to the frame.

The 720-watt-hour battery slots into the frame and is color matched -- the Abound comes in blue or sage green -- so it's barely visible. The frame has a key lock at the top of the battery preventing it from being quickly popped out and stolen. It would be great if Aventon took it a step further next time and also prevented the bike from starting unless the key was turned to a start position.

The battery can last for up to 50 miles depending on the rider and cargo, riding conditions, the level of pedal assist used and how much the throttle alone is used. As you switch to the different pedal-assist modes, the LCD will give an estimate of how many miles you can travel on the remaining charge. The battery recharges in approximately five hours using the supplied charger, and can be charged in or out of the frame.

Cargo bikes can look somewhat clunky because they're designed to carry and haul stuff. Aventon made the Abound look more like a cross between a midsize cargo bike and a step-through cruiser minus the fat tires. The bike is low to the ground, which makes loading and unloading easier. The entire bike supports up to 400 pounds, and the rear rack is good for 143 pounds of that.

I tested the Abound with the seat pad ($63) and handrail ($122) designed to hold up to two children. The design is perfect for younger kids who can be picked up and lowered onto the seat. For older riders, the handrail might be a tight fit, and it's also a little awkward to get in and out of. My kids are 11, 12 and 14, and although all of them fit, they preferred to jump on the seat and hold onto the grab handle at the back of the driver's seat. The handrail can also be used for extra security for cargo, but if your primary need is to haul more than kids, Aventon has several options:

Front basket: $70

Rear rack basket: $159

Front utility rack: $70

Front bag: $60

Pannier: $85

Rear rack bamboo board: $65

Even without any add-ons, it's easy enough to strap stuff to the rear rack (maybe not your kids, though) in case you're not sure yet of your cargo-carrying needs. My point is the Aventon Abound is ready to start hauling immediately. It's also a pleasure to ride with or without cargo. But what really puts the Abound out in front are the extras Aventon packed on, such as its nice LCD display with Bluetooth, the footboards, built-in turn signals, front suspension, dropper seat post, storage bag -- the list goes on and on. The value-packed Abound raises the bar for cargo e-bikes.