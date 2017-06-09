Australia's newest V8 Supercar is one beefy Buick

The next-generation Buick Regal in the US carries an Opel badge in Europe, and in Australia, it's known as the new Holden Commodore. With that name, though, comes some gnarly responsibility.

Holden is a longtime participant in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, formerly known as V8 Supercars. Even though it's no longer manufactured in Australia, the automaker unveiled a race-prepped Commodore for the 2018 Supercars series, and it looks awesome. It's low, it's mean, and it's got a massive wing out back -- proper Supercars style, and a look that you won't find on any Buick Regal here in the US.

Enlarge Image Holden

For the 2018 season, the Commodore will run with GM's current V8 engine, which has already proven its mettle in the Supercars series. A turbocharged V6 is currently in development in Michigan, and it will be run as a wildcard entry in 2018 before replacing the V8 completely for the 2019 season. The times, they are a-changin'.

This doesn't really have any bearing on the US, since we neither participate in nor televise the Supercars series. But once the words "Buick Regal race car" start crossing your lips, it's a slippery slope between lusting over a gorgeous race car and wondering how to build support to get the Supercars series in the US, if only so you can see this car with your own eyes.

Here in the US, the 2018 Buick Regal will be available as both a hatchback (even though it looks like a sedan, it isn't) and a lifted station wagon. The only engine on offer is a 2.0-liter I4 good for 250 horsepower and up to 295 pound-feet of torque, sent through either the front or all four wheels. There's a rumor that a V6-powered Regal GS is in the works, but Buick hasn't made that official just yet.