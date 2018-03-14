It's annoying when you're at a red light, you look down for two seconds, and all of a sudden you hear horns honking behind you. Audi has a system that aims to prevent that, and now it's expanding to our national's capital.

Audi announced today that its Traffic Light Information vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) system has expanded to include Washington, DC. It covers more than 600 intersections and joins cities like Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston and Portland in offering V2I to certain Audi models in certain parts of town.

If your 2017-2018 Audi has the Audi Connect Prime package, which is usually locked away behind a higher trim or an options package including navigation, it should work with your car. When you're at a connected traffic light and it's red, your dashboard will display the time remaining until it turns green. That should, in theory, reduce distraction at inopportune times. Or, at the least, it'll give you zero excuse to not be paying attention.

Audi has discussed using V2I technology in different ways. It could sync up with the car's stop-start system. The navigation system could tell you the right speed to hit every green. It's some pretty neat stuff, and Traffic Light Information is just the start.