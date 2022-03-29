Audi Recalls 2014-2017 A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 Models Over Possible Turbo Failure

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/CNET

Audi is recalling 26,053 models of its A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 over concerns that a blocked turbocharger oil strainer can become clogged and starve the turbo of oil.

If the turbocharger is denied oil, it can seize internally and possibly break its shaft, leading to severe power loss or possibly a stalled engine and an increased risk of crashing. This recall affects model years 2013-2017.

The fix for this issue involves your Audi dealer removing and cleaning the strainer and changing the vehicle's oil. Like all recall work, this work will be performed at no cost to the vehicle owner. Audi expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 20.

If you have questions or believe your vehicle could be one of those models covered by this recall, you can reach out to Audi's customer service department at 800-253-2834 and reference recall number 21H7.