Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Audi Recalls 2014-2017 A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 Models Over Possible Turbo Failure

The issue stems from an oil strainer that can become clogged and restrict oil flow to the turbo.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
2016-audi-s8-plus-12.jpgEnlarge Image

2013-2017 Audis with the brand's 4.0-liter turbocharged engine are being recalled.

 Jon Wong/CNET

Audi is recalling 26,053 models of its A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 over concerns that a blocked turbocharger oil strainer can become clogged and starve the turbo of oil.

If the turbocharger is denied oil, it can seize internally and possibly break its shaft, leading to severe power loss or possibly a stalled engine and an increased risk of crashing. This recall affects model years 2013-2017.

The fix for this issue involves your Audi dealer removing and cleaning the strainer and changing the vehicle's oil. Like all recall work, this work will be performed at no cost to the vehicle owner. Audi expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 20.

If you have questions or believe your vehicle could be one of those models covered by this recall, you can reach out to Audi's customer service department at 800-253-2834 and reference recall number 21H7.

2016 Audi S7 hatchback sedan boasts the soul of a sports car (pictures)

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Audi RS E-Tron GT: An EV we want to drive long distances
14:31