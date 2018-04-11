Audi R8 RWS shaves $26,000 off supercar's price tag

Enlarge Image Audi

It's a rare event when a limited-edition variant of a supercar is actually less expensive than the regular one, but that's the case with the rear-wheel-drive Audi R8 RWS.

The 2018 Audi R8 RWS carries a suggested price tag of $139,950 including destination, Motor Trend reports. If that seems cheap, it is -- a base AWD R8 will set you back $166,150, and the hopped-up R8 V10 Plus starts at $195,650. That said, the R8 RWS is limited to 320 examples in the US, so you'll need to hustle if you want to save $26,000 on this four-ringed supercar.

Mounted midship is a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 putting out 540 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is only a couple ticks off the AWD R8's 0-to-60 time, and it'll get pretty darn close to 200 mph if you have the space for a top-speed run. It's available as both a coupe and a convertible, in case you're a fun-in-the-sun type of person.

Ditching the additional complication of all-wheel drive means the R8 RWS is also about 110 pounds lighter than its AWD stablemates. The steering has been tweaked to provide better feedback, and the suspension features slight adjustments like a stiffer front roll bar and additional rear camber. Carfection took one for a spin, and as you might imagine, they dug it. Then again, it's hard not to love a midengine, rear-wheel-drive V10 supercar.