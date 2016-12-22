Audi Q8 Concept is a mean, chiseled mamma jamma

Volkswagen is bringing a big ol' electric concept to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month. Audi's got a new concept, as well, and while it might not be electric, it's certainly a big ol' thing.
The Q8 concept will be unveiled during Audi's press conference in Detroit in January. Audi claims this vehicle is a "near-production study" that blends the styling of a coupe with the spaciousness of a sport utility vehicle. That being said, Audi says the concept only has four seats, which doesn't sound very spacious.
The front end sports a massive grille, wider than any other Audi offering, which is a clear giveaway that there won't be much in the way of electric-drive components. It's a good old-fashioned hulking brute of an SUV, probably snorting out horsepower by the hundreds. The lights may be thin, but the rest of the car sure isn't -- those fenders look positively yuge.
While it may not be an EV, there's no doubt the Q8 Concept will come loaded with a good deal of next-gen Audi tech, even if it's only offered as a preview. With a new A8 on the way, what you see in the Q8 Concept might arrive sooner than the Q8 itself. Considering Mercedes-Benz's success with coupe-like SUVs (our own Emme Hall calls them "coupeovers"), it's no surprise Audi is making a move in that direction, too.
What I find most striking, however, is the side profile of the rear end. It's very nearly a shot-for-shot remake of the last Lamborghini Urus concept. Unless Lamborghini closed the door on the Urus in favor of letting Audi release a Q8, there's a chance -- albeit slim -- that this concept could also give us a hint into the future of Lamborghini's SUV efforts. They're all part of the same family, after all.
Detroit Auto Show 2017
Roadshow covers the new models and concept cars shown off at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in blogs, photo galleries, and video.
-
Dec 22Audi Q8 Concept is a mean, chiseled mamma jamma
-
Dec 22Volkswagen readies yet another electric bus-like concept for Detroit
-
Dec 21Kia's latest sport sedan teaser is all about...hood vents?
-
Dec 19Honda's 2018 Odyssey teasers prove it's a minivan for the kids