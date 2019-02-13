Audi teases its Q4 E-Tron concept ahead of its Geneva debut

Audi announced on Wednesday that it plans to bring its next concept to wear the E-Tron badge to the Geneva Motor Show in March. Before the model, dubbed Q4, gets its official world debut on March 5, Audi is teasing us with a couple of sketches.
The Q4 -- no relation to the badge you'll find on the back of some modern Maseratis -- will be a small crossover SUV and is meant to herald the coming of a smaller production E-Tron crossover in late 2020 or early 2021.
The brand with the four rings is being typically stingy when it comes to other information on the Q4, and not much else can be inferred from the design sketches, other than that it appears to carry similar design language to the other E-Tron concepts we've seen recently.
While we were truly blown away by the Audi E-Tron GT concept that we saw in Los Angeles in 2018, the Q4 looks like it will bear more resemblance to the slightly disappointing E-Tron SUV that's entering production soon.
