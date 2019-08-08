Audi A3 Cabriolet shuffles off this mortal coil after 2019, report says

Enlarge Image Audi

Seasonal depression doesn't usually work this way, but with the news that Audi is removing one of its few convertibles from the lineup, there's nothing wrong with getting a little weepy in the middle of summer.

Audi will discontinue its A3 Cabriolet after the 2019 model year, Car and Driver reports. It's not bringing the executioner's ax down on every A3 variant, just the drop-top, so A3 sedan fans don't have anything to worry about for the 2020 model year.

Thankfully, you can still scoop up one of the 2019 models while they're at dealers. Each of the A3 Cabriolet's three trims can be had with one of two powertrains. The base 2.0-liter I4 puts out 184 horsepower and 222 pound-feet of torque, and it comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The more powerful variant boosts output to 228 hp and 258 lb-ft, it loses a gear in its dual-clutch and adds all-wheel drive.

The less powerful version starts at $38,900 before destination, while the beefier engine sends the window sticker up to $41,700. The most expensive A3 Cabriolet starts at $49,900.

If the A3 Cabriolet isn't your speed, Audi still offers several other convertibles, too. You can slide into something a little sportier by way of the TT Roadster -- while it lasts. The larger A5 Cabriolet has a larger take rate than the A3 did, so it should kick around for some time to come. If you really want to get spendy, there's always the R8 Spyder supercar, too, and it's just a little more fun than the others. Just a little.