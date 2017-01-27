Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is one beautiful swan song

The Aston Martin Vanquish is not long for this world -- in its present form, at least. But Aston has one last ace up its sleeve before a redesign takes place, and it's this beautiful creation.

The Vanquish S Volante is the drop-top counterpart to the Vanquish S coupe. Its 5.9-liter V12 puts out an ample 580 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, all of which is set to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It should be close to the coupe's performance specs, which include a 0-60 sprint of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph.

On paper, it's the same as the coupe, but this body style definitely lends itself to a convertible that's just as easy, if not easier, on the eyes. Nearly every line on the body starts at the grille and flows rearward, as if this car were still in a wind tunnel. The humps on the cowl directly behind the seats are a nice old-school touch, and the wheel design is the cherry on the sundae, with spokes that appear to just float.

Of course, if you want to put this puppy in your driveway, it's going to come at a hefty price. The Vanquish S Volante starts at $315,775, which adds about $18,000 to the coupe's base price. No matter the model you opt for, it's a work of art, which sort of explains the MSRP.

Both the Aston Martin Vanquish S and Vanquish S Volante will arrive in US dealerships in April.

