Aston Martin DB11 now offered with Mercedes-AMG V8 power

Sometimes even exotic car owners like to be a little sedate. The new V8-powered Aston Martin DB11 is for those folks.

Aston Martin revealed a less powerful version of its brand new supercar. Toting the same 4.0-liter V8 as found in a variety of new Mercedes-AMG products, this V8 DB11 puts out 503 horsepower and 513 pound-feet of torque. It's good for a 4.0-second sprint to 60 mph and a top speed of 187 mph. It's a little less powerful than the V12 DB11, which puts out 600 horsepower and 516 pound-feet and hits 60 mph in about 3.9 seconds.

It's not exactly the same as what you'll find in the Mercs, though. In the DB11, this V8 features a unique air intake, exhaust and wet-sump lubrication system. There's also new ECU software that Aston Martin believes adjusts the engine and throttle mapping to suit the character of an Aston. Its smaller displacement means it weighs about 253 pounds less than the V12 DB11, as well.

Aston Martin tuned the V8 DB11's suspension differently, as well. Thanks to that lower curb weight, retuned suspension geometry and stability-control software gives the car a bit sportier feel.

Keen eyes will be able to tell the two cars apart thanks to dark headlight bezels, a special wheel finish and two hood vents instead of four.

When it comes to standard equipment, the V8 and V12 DB11s are exactly the same. Both cars are incredibly well equipped, as is expected of a high-end luxury car. Owners can go nuts with options through the Q by Aston Martin customization program, just in case the factory didn't make it fancy enough.

Best of all, the V8 DB11 is cheaper than the V12. Its starting price of $198,995 brings it below the V12's $216,495 MSRP, so not only is it a proper supercar, it's a bit of a bargain, to boot. Deliveries start in the fourth quarter of 2017.