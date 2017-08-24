Ariel goes electric with 1,100-hp Hipercar project

If you want to come up with a hypercar project, but you don't know what to name it, take a page from Ariel and just call it what it is.

Ariel, manufacturer of the Atom track-day weapon, announced on Wednesday that it is building an electric hypercar named, rather simply, Hipercar. The name will be changed before it receives an official unveiling, which is scheduled to happen in 2019. Production should start some time in 2020.

Enlarge Image Ariel

The Hipercar project is a battery-electric hypercar with some impressive stats and an interesting range extender. With a choice of two motors at each rear wheel, or four electric motors at each wheel, output can be as high as 1,180 horsepower and 1,330 pound-feet of torque. It's expected to hit 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and continue on until it hits 160 mph.

There will be two batteries available, in 42-kWh and 52-kWh capacities. Range is unknown at the moment, but in the event buyers have range anxiety, there's a 35-kW turbine range extender, which will be able to replenish the battery on the go.

Pricing won't be out until much closer to the official unveiling. Suffice it to say, something putting out this much power (with a damned turbine shoved in there for good measure) isn't going to come cheap. Similar-performing hypercars from traditional manufacturers can cost more than $1 million.