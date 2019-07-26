Drivers in Anchorage, Alaska can pay for a parking ticket in school supplies

Enlarge Image mcdomx/Getty Images

Drivers in Anchorage, Alaska can now pay for a parking ticket in pens and pencils, in an effort to help underprivileged kids get enough school supplies, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

Specifically, drivers with a ticket that's under 30 days old can pay their $20 fine by submitting 200 No. 2 pencils or 100 black or blue pens during the next two weeks. Now, before all you Alaskan parking scofflaws start twirling your mustaches and looking at buying pencils by the crate, EasyPark -- the company that handles parking enforcement for Anchorage -- will only let you pay for one ticket this way.

(As a resident of Los Angeles, I want to take a second and imagine living in a place where parking tickets only cost $20. If parking enforcement attempted to offer this kind of alternate payment idea here, the city would likely drown in a sea of Bics and Ticonderogas, but I digress.)

"Providing assistance by accepting school supply items for parking citations is a positive start in supporting our local students for a successful school year," said Demetric Tuggle, parking director for EasyPark, in a statement.

If you live in Anchorage and want to pay a ticket off with writing implements, you can go to the EasyPark office at 440 B St. between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays from Friday through Aug. 9.

We checked, and no, Ms. Tuggle is not actually a character from a Thomas Pynchon novel, she's just a lady trying to help the kids in Anchorage, and we support that. If you don't have a ticket, but you want to donate school supplies anyway, you can contact Helping Us Give School Supplies (Hugss) here.