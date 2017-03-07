AMR: Aston Martin brings racing tech to two road cars

2:23 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Believe it or not, there is a small subset of insane people who think Aston Martin's cars aren't nearly sporty enough. For those loonies, there's the new Aston Martin AMR line.

AMR stands for Aston Martin Racing, and a quick look at the new line's upgrades show that the company means business. To start, there will be two limited edition vehicles coming to production -- the Vantage AMR Pro and the Rapide AMR.

The Rapide AMR will sport the same 6.0-liter V12 engine as the Vantage GT12, which puts out about 600 horsepower and helps the car rocket to a 210-mph top speed. The Rapide AMR ramps up the sporty look with new 21-inch wheels, a new grille, front splitter and rear diffuser. The concept at Geneva sports Aston Martin Racing's Stirling Green paint job, but others will be available for customers.

The Rapide AMR's interior promises carbon fiber front seats and center console, Alcantara suede trim and lime green accents. Considering the Rapide's four-seat layout is already pretty aggressive for a sedan, there aren't too many radical changes in here.

On the other side of the spectrum is the Vantage AMR Pro, a track-only beast that exemplifies just how hardcore the AMR lineup can get. It uses a variant of the GT4 racecar's V8 racing engine, and it'll put out about 500 horsepower. This one also sports a new bumper, splitter, a tweaked rear diffuser and the largest rear wing known to man.

Racing cred comes by way of an adjustable suspension, racing transmission mounts, a roll cage and center-locking wheels with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires. The interior is still comfortable, with Alcantara suede upholstery and a bunch of carbon fiber.

You'll have to act fast to pick up the first run of AMR cars. Aston Martin will produce only 210 copies of the Rapide AMR, and the Vantage AMR Pro will be limited to just seven examples. Better start scrounging for change.