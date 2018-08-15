The Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee is down one amphibious car today. Over the weekend a 1992 Hobbycar B612 succumbed to the depths of Percy Lake during the museum's annual amphibious vehicle event. The event is held each year to give members a chance to ride in the museum's water-going rides.
Making its debut at the Paris Motor Show in 1992, the Hobbycar has all the things that (I assume) amphibious car drivers demand. Available as a convertible, hardtop or pickup truck, the Hobbycar is a midengined four-seater powered by diesel or gas. Top speed is 87 miles per hour on land, 5 knots in the water. Heck, it's even got four-wheel drive and an adjustable suspension.
Nobody was hurt in the accident and a scuba team was able to recover the Hobbycar from the lake. The museum plans to restore the Hobbycar to its former glory.
Discuss: The Lane Museum's amphibious Hobbycar sank during an annual event
