First battery-powered Bentley set to launch in 3 years

Bentley

On Wednesday, Bentley announced it's making a $3.4 billion (£2.5 billion) investment over the next 10 years to become more sustainable. This significant outlay is part of the automaker's Beyond100 strategy, an ambitious plan to offer a fully electric vehicle lineup and become end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

That investment will help Bentley create its first battery-powered vehicle, which is due to launch in three years, with production commencing in 2025. This product, along with all the company's other vehicles, will be assembled in the UK at its manufacturing plant in Crewe. To accommodate the upcoming surge of electric vehicles, this facility, which employs around 4,000 people is slated to be significantly updated. The automaker's current lineup includes three models: the Bentayga SUV, Continental coupe and Flying Spur sedan.

"Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley's illustrious history," said Adrian Hallmark, the company's chairman and CEO in a release shared by the automaker. "It's an ambitious and credible road map to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100% BEV in just eight years."

This $3.4 billion investment should be a milestone in Bentley's Beyond100 strategy. These funds will allow it to update its manufacturing facility and introduce its first all-electric vehicle, among other things. Additional announcements about the company's strategy will be announced later on Wednesday.