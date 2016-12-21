Acura's new NSX GT3 livery is the bomb diggity

Acura's NSX GT3 is nearly ready to get back into racing. But before it does, it needs a proper livery. And boy howdy, its racing team already delivered a winner in that regard.

What you see here are the two cars that will race under the Michael Shank Racing flag in the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The racers are "mirror" images of one another, trading off light and dark colors but retaining the same overall design. It's busy, but it's a good kind of busy.

Enlarge Image Photo by Acura

The two cars feature the numbers 86 and 93, and that's not an arbitrary choice. The number 86 alludes to 1986, the year of Acura's birth. 93, much in the same way, represents the year that Honda created Honda Performance Development.

The use of orange in the liveries is also a throwback, as Acura Motorsports has relied on that color since its first IMSA season back in the 1990s. The green in the livery indicates that it's a GT Daytona class racer.

Four drivers will take command of each car. Racing in #93 are Andy Lally, Katherine Legge, Mark Wilkins and Graham Rahal. Taking the wheel of #86 are Jeff Segal, Oswaldy Negri, Jr., Tom Dyer and Ryan Hunter-Reay. The 12-race series kicks off on January 28 with the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, otherwise known as the 24 Hours of Daytona.