Acura MDX will get a Type S variant next summer

Enlarge Image Acura

In addition to unveiling the MDX prototype on Wednesday, Acura confirmed that its three-row SUV will be the next product to spawn a Type S variant. The sharper, more powerful MDX is expected to arrive next summer, several months after the standard MDX goes on sale.

The MDX Type S will be powered by the same 3.0-liter turbo V6 as the TLX Type S, with an estimated 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. That power will be sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission and the Type S will come standard with Acura's torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive.

Acura says all versions of the new MDX will have "Type S-levels of performance" thanks to a double-wishbone front suspension and much more rigid chassis and body structure. It's unclear if the MDX Type S will have a different suspension tune than the standard SUV, or if it'll use the TLX's adaptive damping system.

The luxury automaker has big ambitions for its sporty cars, and the company's brand officer, Jon Ikeda, recently said that all future Acura models will have Type S variants. We'll get our first taste of the reborn Type S formula when the TLX arrives next spring.