Acura is taking a 500-horsepower TLX A-Spec to Pikes Peak

For the sixth year in a row, Acura will field vehicles in the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event. This year, they're bringing some brand new metal to the party.

Acura will field three cars at Pikes Peak this year -- two different TLX sedans, and one NSX performance coupe. Perhaps the most important car in the race this year is the TLX A-Spec, which is making its racing debut.

Its 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 puts out 500 horsepower, and it features a modified suspension, carbon-fiber aerodynamic bits and a fully stripped interior. The man in charge of piloting this ship is Nick Robinson, a Pikes Peak veteran who achieved class victory in a 2017 NSX last year. The TLX A-Spec will participate in the Exhibition class.

The second TLX, the TLX GT, is no stranger to Pikes Peak. It uses the same twin-turbocharged V6 as it did in the 2014-2016 Pirelli World Challenge series, with slight tuning alterations to deal with the elevation. Behind the wheel of this car is Peter Cunningham, a long-time racer currently working with RealTime Racing. The TLX GT will run in the Open class.

Finally, we have the NSX. With lots of inspiration taken from the NSX GT3 racecar, as with last year, this NSX sports less weight and more aerodynamics than the standard road car. Its software has been tuned specifically for hill climbs, and it'll sport some sticky R-compound tires to help navigate the 100-plus turns up Pikes Peak. Its driver is James Robinson, a long-time Pikes Peak participant and a member of Honda R&D's powertrain group. It'll run in the Time Attack 1 Class.

You can catch all three in action on June 25, when the hill climb's 95th running kicks off. Acura won't be the only automaker participating in the event this year -- Faraday Future recently announced that its FF 91 electric car will compete in the Exhibition class, too.