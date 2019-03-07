Acura's working on a flagship concept for Monterey, may also revive ZDX

Enlarge Image Mullen Lowe

With a couple of notable exceptions like the NSX and the last RSX, Acura has been living quite solidly at the dull end of the automotive spectrum for the past couple of decades. That started to look like it might change when the brand released the beautiful and aggressive Precision concept back in 2016.

Unfortunately, the Precision concept didn't herald any significant immediate changes, but now the rumor is that Acura is preparing to launch a new concept during this year's Monterey Car Week that will be nearly production ready and would be a look at a soon-to-come flagship sedan, according to a report by Car & Driver published on Thursday.

This new flagship concept would bear some resemblance to the long, low, sleek and suicide door-sporting Precision concept -- and in our opinion, that would go a long way toward curing Acura's lack of excitement. That would be doubly true if it threw the excellent turbo four-cylinder engine from the Civic Type R under the hood, though we wouldn't hold our breath for that.

Also included in Car & Driver's article were hints that we might even be able to expect the second generation of Acura's ZDX crossover coupe thing which originally ended production in 2013. Clearly, that car was ahead of its time, as has been proven by the plague of other coupe-overs to hit the market in the last year.

Acura execs are allegedly looking at early designs for a new ZDX, and if that goes well, we'd expect to see one in the next few years.

Acura representatives declined to comment on future products.