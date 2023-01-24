2024 Polestar 2 Debuts Big Upgrade to RWD, Up to 300-Mile Range

Polestar on Tuesday unveiled a major 2024 model year update to its Polestar 2. Despite a relatively minor exterior refresh to the electric lift-back sedan, big changes are happening beneath its Scandinavian-styled skin. Dual-motor variants get a bit more power and improved performance, but it's the more affordable single-motor variant that sees the biggest advancements in the form of an all-new battery and powertrain that boost its range to an estimated 300 miles per charge on the Environmental Protection Agency's measure.

Single-motor: More range, faster charging

For the 2024 model year, the single-motor version of the Polestar 2 shifts from a front-driven configuration to rear-wheel drive. Its rear axle is now driven by a new permanent magnet motor mated with an also-new silicon carbide inverter. Power has been increased to 299 horsepower (up from 231 hp) and 361 pound-feet of torque (118 lb-ft more than before). With a 0-60 mph time of just 5.9 seconds, it's a whole 1.1 ticks quicker than the current single-motor P2.

Range for this configuration has also been increased to an EPA-estimated 300 miles (up from 270) thanks to a larger 82 kWh battery pack. Polestar says this battery's improved cell chemistry has helped to reduce the single-motor 2's environmental impact to 5.9 tons of carbon, a savings of 1.1 tons per car. Drivers will also save time on the road thanks to this version's increased DC fast-charging speed of 205 kW.

Enlarge Image Polestar

Dual-motor: More power, performance

Dual-motor configurations of the 2024 Polestar 2 also feature new, rear-biased power delivery for sportier performance and driving dynamics. The new rear motor is now the primary traction motor, with the front motor moving into a more supportive role. Power and torque climb to 421 hp and 546 lb-ft, respectively -- up from 408 hp and 467 lb-ft -- while the 0-60 mph sprint is cut to 4.3 seconds.

The front motor can now be completely disengaged for improved efficiency in light load situations such as cruising or coasting. However, the dual-motor configuration is still rocking the smaller 78 kWh battery pack, so range only climbs by about 10 miles to a new EPA estimate of 270 miles per charge. The incumbent battery also still tops out at 155 kW max when DC fast charging.

Enlarge Image Polestar

Drivers looking for a bit more oomph can opt for the Dual Motor Performance Pack, which bumps output to 455 hp and hastens the 60 mph hustle to 4.1 seconds. The horsepower increase can also be purchased as a downloadable over-the-air upgrade to any Long Range Dual Motor 2, but opting for the Performance Pack at the point of purchase also gets you 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Ohlins dual flow dampers and gold seat belts -- hardware upgrades that I'm pretty sure you can't download.

SmartZone fascia



Visually, you'll be able to distinguish the 2024 Polestar 2 from its predecessors by its new fascia. The old 2's chunky grille pattern is now mostly closed off by a new solid panel, home to what Polestar is calling the SmartZone -- a square in the middle of the grille that houses the front-facing camera and midrange radar. The automaker's designers say the SmartZone highlights these sensors and draws attention to the safety tech, while "signifying the shift from 'breathing' through a front grille to 'seeing' the road ahead, reflecting the high-tech nature of Polestar vehicles."

Speaking of safety tech, all 2024 Polestar 2 vehicles now feature driver alertness monitoring as standard equipment. Long Range Dual Motor models come standard with the automaker's Pilot Pack driver assistance suite, rolling in blind-spot monitoring with steering assist, forward and rear cross traffic alerts with brake assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system and more.

Enlarge Image Polestar

Deliveries starting later this year

The 2024 Polestar 2 is available to order today on , but the first deliveries aren't expected until later this year. With a bigger battery and new motors, a price adjustment seems imminent, but the automaker's press release makes no mention of an increase over the current 2023 model year pricing of $49,800 (including a $1,400 destination charge) for the single motor or $53,300 for the dual motor. I'll update this story as soon as we know.