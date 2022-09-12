Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut

It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.

Ford this weekend posted a teaser of the 2024 Mustang to its Twitter account. All we see is a finger pressing a matte-red start button, at which point the V8 soundtrack takes over, sounding pretty darn lovely in the process. It's got the right kind of grumble for an eight-cylinder Mustang.

Other than what appears to be a matte carbon-fiber weave surrounding the start button, there's not much else we can glean from this video.

Expected to go into production in early 2023, the seventh-generation Mustang will likely rely on the same inline-4 and V8 engines that were found in the outgoing sixth-generation model. Sources told Autoweek that a possible hybrid variant has been nixed, but electrification will come for the 'Stang one way or another. Those same sources also told Autoweek that an electric Mustang, based on the Mustang Mach-E's platform, will make its debut in mid-2028.