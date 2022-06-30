Early Prime Day Deals Laptop Recommendations AT&T vs. Xfinity Prime Day Deals on TVs 4th of July Sales Best iPhone VPN 2023 Acura Integra Review Best Fitbits
Cars

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Starts On-Road Testing

Chevy says the electric Silverado test trucks will hit public roads in July.
2 min read
Front 3/4 view of a matte black Chevy Silverado EV prototype on the road
Placeholder lights and missing bits aside, it looks just like the show car.
Chevrolet

We're still a ways off from the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV's official on-sale date in fall 2023, and not much new information has come out about the electric pickup since its debut in January. But now the first engineering prototypes are hitting public roads, with General Motors releasing a couple images of the truck at its Milford Proving Grounds.

The Silverado prototype isn't wearing any camouflage, though it does have matte black paint and placeholder lights instead of the fancy production LEDs, and the truck is missing a few components like the fender flares and side skirt covers. Otherwise, though, this Silverado looks identical to what was unveiled earlier this year, meaning the Silverado EV's futuristic design isn't getting watered down for production.

Front 3/4 view of a matte black Chevy Silverado EV prototype driving on dirt

These will hit Detroit streets in July.

 Chevrolet

Like with the Hummer EV that shares its Ultium platform and motors with the Silverado, Chevy did much of the initial testing digitially, which is why we're only just now seeing fully formed, production bodied prototypes a year ahead of launch instead of spotting test mules and rougher prototypes a couple years ahead of launch. GM CEO Mary Barra says the Silverado will start testing on Detroit streets in July.

When the Silverado EV goes on sale it will initially only be offered in WT work truck form or fully loaded RST trim, the latter of which starts at a whopping $105,000 before destination. The WT will cost $39,900, but it will only be offered to fleet customers. Eventually a whole range of mid-level trims will be offered, though details and specs for those have yet to be announced.

Now playing: Watch this: 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is ready to ride the Lightning
11:09

2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST is a $100,000 wundertruck

See all photos