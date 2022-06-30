2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Starts On-Road Testing

We're still a ways off from the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV's official on-sale date in fall 2023, and not much new information has come out about the electric pickup since its debut in January. But now the first engineering prototypes are hitting public roads, with General Motors releasing a couple images of the truck at its Milford Proving Grounds.

The Silverado prototype isn't wearing any camouflage, though it does have matte black paint and placeholder lights instead of the fancy production LEDs, and the truck is missing a few components like the fender flares and side skirt covers. Otherwise, though, this Silverado looks identical to what was unveiled earlier this year, meaning the Silverado EV's futuristic design isn't getting watered down for production.

Chevrolet

Like with the Hummer EV that shares its Ultium platform and motors with the Silverado, Chevy did much of the initial testing digitially, which is why we're only just now seeing fully formed, production bodied prototypes a year ahead of launch instead of spotting test mules and rougher prototypes a couple years ahead of launch. GM CEO Mary Barra says the Silverado will start testing on Detroit streets in July.

When the Silverado EV goes on sale it will initially only be offered in WT work truck form or fully loaded RST trim, the latter of which starts at a whopping $105,000 before destination. The WT will cost $39,900, but it will only be offered to fleet customers. Eventually a whole range of mid-level trims will be offered, though details and specs for those have yet to be announced.