2023 Toyota Prius Teases Sharp New Styling Ahead of Next Week's Debut

The Prius has always been a big deal for Toyota, and its forthcoming generation looks to be no different.

Toyota has issued a few teasers on its social media channels ahead of the 2023 Prius' official debut in Japan on Nov. 16. While the posts aren't giving away the whole shebang, there are some styling choices that stand out, like dramatically revised headlights that bear more than a passing resemblance to the new Crown hybrid sedan. A shot of its silhouette makes it pretty obvious that the Prius will remain a hatchback, as well.

Enlarge Image Toyota

One Instagram post includes the phrase "Hybrid Reborn," so it's likely that the Prius will retain its traditional gas-electric hybrid powertrain, but otherwise details remain scant. According to Carscoops, reports from Japanese media claim the new Prius will ride atop a new vehicle platform that includes components from Toyota's other EV and internal-combustion platforms. There's also a rumor that it may include a hydrogen-electric hybrid powertrain, using hydrogen in place of gasoline in an internal combustion engine, but that has not been confirmed.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for all the details to come out. The debut is less than a week away, and people will be able to watch the unveiling on Toyota's YouTube page. Everything kicks off at 8:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Nov. 15 (that's 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, if you're actually in Japan).