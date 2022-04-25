2023 Subaru Solterra Is More Expensive Than Its Toyota BZ4X Twin

Enlarge Image Jessica Walker/Subaru

Subaru announced pricing for the 2023 Solterra on Monday, ahead of the electric SUV hitting dealerships this summer. The new Solterra stickers for $46,220, which includes $1,225 for destination but does not factor in any federal or local tax incentives. The higher-end Limited and Touring trims are priced at $49,720 and $53,200, respectively, again including the delivery fee but excluding possible tax savings.

This makes the Solterra slightly more expensive than its Toyota-badged twin. The 2023 BZ4X starts at $43,215 including destination, though that's for a single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration that Subaru does not offer on the Solterra. Comparing the most basic all-wheel-drive models, the BZ4X comes in at $45,295 -- a $925 difference.

Still, at $46,220, the Solterra is competitively priced. Looking at all-wheel-drive competitors, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 costs $48,745, the Kia EV6 is $52,155 and the Volkswagen ID 4 comes in at $46,105. The more powerful, longer-range Tesla Model Y costs roughly $20,000 more than the Subaru.

The 2023 Solterra is powered by a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery and pair of electric motors that deliver a combined 215 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque. Subaru estimates a driving range of 228 miles for the base Solterra, and 222 miles for the Limited and Touring. Unfortunately, the Solterra can only accept DC fast charging at speeds up to 100 kW, which is slower than most of its competitors. The Solterra takes about an hour to reach an 80% state of charge, while in ideal conditions, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can go from 10% to 80% in as few as 18 minutes.

In our first drive of the Solterra, we praised the SUV for its comfortable ride quality and robust all-wheel-drive system. Combined with a standard 8.3 inches of ground clearance, this will allow the Solterra to do more of the usual Subaru stuff, getting its owners farther off the beaten path than the other EVs in this class. A whole bunch of driver-assistance technologies are standard, too, and the Solterra gets a brand-new infotainment system -- one of many features borrowed directly from what will end up being the Subaru's toughest rival: the Toyota BZ4X.