Nissan Ariya EV Orders Are Closed Indefinitely, Report Says

Nissan's forthcoming Ariya electric SUV is a huge deal for the company that made mass-market electric vehicles a reality. We've driven it, liked it a lot and are looking forward to spending more time with it. We expect that the car-buying populace is excited too, but according to a report published on Tuesday by Forbes, not everything with the Ariya is going to plan.

By that, I mean that the ongoing global supply chain issues are once again rearing their ugly head, and that's caused Nissan to tell its US dealers to pump their proverbial brakes on Ariya orders. Nissan's own US website says that reservations are closed and gives no hints as to when they might reopen.

While the front-wheel drive version of the Ariya is already on sale in Japan, we weren't expecting to see the US version until this fall. Based on a statement from Nissan's COO Ashwani Gupta, the decision to stop taking orders was made to help manage customer expectations and only accept as many orders as can be realistically produced under current supply limitations.

At first blush, this seems like a massive bummer for folks who wanted an Ariya, but managing people's expectations in this kind of situation seems like the smart move. Look at Ford's reservation issues with the Bronco -- production issues there caused some customer ill will. Given that, I wouldn't expect Nissan to reopen order books for the Ariya until it comes time for the 2024 model year or later, if component shortages get worse.

CNET Cars reached out to Nissan for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.