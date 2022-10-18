2023 Mazda CX-30 Brings Updates to Power, Fuel Economy and Safety

For the 2023 model year, Mazda continues to make small adjustments to its CX-30 small crossover. Last year's tweaks included standardizing all-wheel drive and adding a new trim level. This year, it's all about refining that experience and making things a little safer in the process.

Mazda on Tuesday unveiled pricing and packaging information for the CX-30 compact SUV. The five trim levels that use Mazda's naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 get a small bump in both output and efficiency. Horsepower is up by 5, to a net 191 horsepower, and improvements to the cylinder-deactivation technology boosts fuel economy by 2 mpg in every metric. Now, naturally aspirated CX-30s earn an EPA-estimated 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

Enlarge Image Mazda

The automaker also dove under the sheet metal to better align the CX-30 with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's battery of safety tests. All CX-30s now pick up rear side airbags, rear seat belt pre-tensioners and shin pads on the front and rear door trims, as well as reinforcements in the B- and C-pillars. This should keep it on track to earn the IIHS' highest accolade, Top Safety Pick Plus.

The base CX-30 2.5 S starts at $24,225, including $1,275 for destination, representing an $800 price hike over last year's model. The bottom trim is no slouch, offering a host of standard driver aids including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist. Its 8.8-inch infotainment screen offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and other create comforts include two USB ports, an 8-speaker audio system and keyless entry.

Enlarge Image Mazda

The CX-30 2.5 S Select, which will set you back $26,675, adds blind spot monitoring, roof rails, leatherette seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The $29,495 CX-30 2.5 S Preferred builds upon the previous trim with heated front seats, an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and a gloss black grille. The $30,565 Carbon Edition offers sportier aesthetics, while the $32,335 Premium trim takes things a step further with more safety systems, paddle shifters, navigation and leather seats.

At the top of the lineup, we have the 2.5 Turbo Premium and Premium Plus. These models pack a 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 making 250 hp and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium gas, with more luxurious features like a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors and rear automatic braking. They're obviously a bit more expensive, too, coming in at $35,075 and $36,675, respectively. You can check out the full pricing breakdown between model years below.