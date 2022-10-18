Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
2023 Mazda CX-30 Brings Updates to Power, Fuel Economy and Safety

Unsurprisingly, these upgrades do incur a bump in price.

Andrew Krok headshot
Andrew Krok
2 min read
2023 Mazda CX-30
Soul Red is totally worth the $595.
Mazda

For the 2023 model year, Mazda continues to make small adjustments to its CX-30 small crossover. Last year's tweaks included standardizing all-wheel drive and adding a new trim level. This year, it's all about refining that experience and making things a little safer in the process.

Mazda on Tuesday unveiled pricing and packaging information for the CX-30 compact SUV. The five trim levels that use Mazda's naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 get a small bump in both output and efficiency. Horsepower is up by 5, to a net 191 horsepower, and improvements to the cylinder-deactivation technology boosts fuel economy by 2 mpg in every metric. Now, naturally aspirated CX-30s earn an EPA-estimated 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

2023 Mazda CX-30Enlarge Image

The CX-30 has proven insanely popular for Mazda, so it's no surprise that it's received several key upgrades over the last two model years.

 Mazda

The automaker also dove under the sheet metal to better align the CX-30 with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's battery of safety tests. All CX-30s now pick up rear side airbags, rear seat belt pre-tensioners and shin pads on the front and rear door trims, as well as reinforcements in the B- and C-pillars. This should keep it on track to earn the IIHS' highest accolade, Top Safety Pick Plus.

The base CX-30 2.5 S starts at $24,225, including $1,275 for destination, representing an $800 price hike over last year's model. The bottom trim is no slouch, offering a host of standard driver aids including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist. Its 8.8-inch infotainment screen offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and other create comforts include two USB ports, an 8-speaker audio system and keyless entry.

2023 Mazda CX-30Enlarge Image

If you're on the hunt for a touchscreen, you won't find one here -- the control knob is your sole method of input with Mazda Connect.

 Mazda

The CX-30 2.5 S Select, which will set you back $26,675, adds blind spot monitoring, roof rails, leatherette seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The $29,495 CX-30 2.5 S Preferred builds upon the previous trim with heated front seats, an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and a gloss black grille. The $30,565 Carbon Edition offers sportier aesthetics, while the $32,335 Premium trim takes things a step further with more safety systems, paddle shifters, navigation and leather seats.

At the top of the lineup, we have the 2.5 Turbo Premium and Premium Plus. These models pack a 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 making 250 hp and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium gas, with more luxurious features like a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors and rear automatic braking. They're obviously a bit more expensive, too, coming in at $35,075 and $36,675, respectively. You can check out the full pricing breakdown between model years below.

2023 Mazda CX-30 pricing comparison

Trim 2023 MSRP 2022 MSRP Net Change
CX-30 2.5 S $24,225 $23,425 $800
CX-30 2.5 S Select $26,675 $25,825 $850
CX-30 2.5 S Preferred $29,495 $28,875 $620
CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition $30,565 $29,515 $1,050
CX-30 2.5 S Premium $32,335 $31,725 $610
CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium $35,075 $34,025 $1,050
CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $36,675 $35,625 $1,050
