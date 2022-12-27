Kia Stinger Tribute Edition Bids Farewell to a Great Sport Sedan

The Kia Stinger is one hell of a car. This award-winning sport sedan came from the unlikeliest source at the time -- Kia, a Korean automaker usually focused on beefy warranties and family-friendly conveyance. It was pretty damn brilliant, but alas, nothing in this world lasts forever. The Stinger is soon to depart from the industry, but before it does, Kia has one last trick up its sleeve.

Kia last week introduced the Stinger Tribute Edition. Based on a V6 GT trim, the Tribute Edition will be limited to just 1,000 units. Outside, the body wears an Ascot Green paint job, although a matte gray option is also available. There are a few extra exterior touches, including black Brembo brake calipers, 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels and black side-mirror housings.

The interior also gets some special treatment. The sport seats are wrapped in a unique brown leather, which extends to the door trim, door handles and steering wheel. The upper part of the console gets a carbon-style finish, which also makes its way to the door panels. There's also a numbered door-sill plate to remind you that you snagged up one of the last Stingers in existence.

Enlarge Image Kia

Interestingly enough, Kia also rolled out a new wasp-shaped emblem for the Stinger Tribute Edition. The end of a car's production is a weird time to introduce a new badge, but hey, better late than never. The Stinger's new logo is embossed in the headrests, but sadly that's the only place it shows up.

The Kia Stinger Tribute Edition will make its way to buyers in 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced, but for context, a 2023 Stinger GT2 with the same V6 starts around $52,000.