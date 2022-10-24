2023 Kia Niro EV Starts at a Hair Over $40,000

The Kia Niro is an interesting car, in that it's offered in both hybrid and electric variants. Having driven both versions of the recently redesigned 2023 Niro, we appreciated its unique styling, efficiency and overall value. And now we know how much the battery-electric trims will cost.

Kia on Monday published pricing information for the 2023 Niro EV. Two trims will be available, Wind and Wave, and in traditional Kia fashion, each is sufficiently well-equipped and devoid of frustrating, convoluted options packages galore. Both versions of the Niro EV come with the same powertrain, comprising a 64.8-kilowatt-hour battery and a 201-horsepower electric motor, with an EPA-estimated range of 253 miles and a max DC fast charging rate of 85 kilowatts.

The base 2023 Niro EV Wind will set buyers back $40,745, including $1,275 in destination and delivery charges. The base model is no bargain-bin slouch, offering matte-black exterior trim details, seats made from a combination of cloth and vegan leather, heated seats and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes loaded with active and passive driver aids, including blind spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams and full-speed adaptive cruise control.

If you're feeling a little fancier, there's the $45,745 Niro EV Wave. This trim adds a whole host of creature comforts, like full vegan leather seats with ventilation, power-folding side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED cabin lighting, front parking sensors and a heated steering wheel, as well as Kia's vehicle-to-load system, which allows the EV to power outboard equipment.

The 2023 Kia Niro should start arriving at dealerships across the country this fall.