2023 Infiniti QX60 Comes With 3-Year Maintenance Plan, Higher Starting Price

What's happening Infiniti's three-row QX60 crossover is $2,520 more expensive heading into the 2023 model year, with an MSRP of $50,395 including a $1,195 destination charge. Why it matters To offset the higher price, the QX60 now includes three years of complimentary routine maintenance, and a wireless charging pad is standard, too. What's next The 2023 Infiniti QX60 models are making their way to dealers now.

The redesigned Infiniti QX60 gets a pretty substantial price hike for its second year on sale, the automaker confirmed last week. Infiniti's three-row crossover now starts at $50,395 including a $1,195 destination charge -- an increase of $2,520 over the 2022 model.

What do you get for that extra cash? Three years of complimentary maintenance through the Infiniti Premium Care program. Infiniti says this includes free inspections, oil changes and tire rotations. A wireless phone charger and frameless rearview mirror are standard for 2023, too.

The base QX60 Pure comes with 18-inch wheels, heated leather seats, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, a sunroof and more. Stepping up to the QX60 Luxe costs an additional $4,050, but adds niceties like 20-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera system, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and additional driver-assistance features. The QX60 Sensory adds $3,350 on top of the Luxe, but you get massaging front seats, open pore wood trim, a Bose 17-speaker audio system and heated second-row seats. Finally, there's the fully loaded QX60 Autograph at $63,795 with semi-aniline leather, a 10.8-inch HUD, second-row captains chairs and more.

All QX60 models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on the Pure, Luxe and Sensory trims for an additional $2,000. Weirdly, adding AWD to the QX60 Autograph is a $2,900 upcharge.

The 2023 QX60 models are making their way to dealers now.