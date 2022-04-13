2023 Hyundai Palisade: Watch Its NY Auto Show Debut Here

Hyundai

Hyundai is bringing a refreshed version of its popular three-row Palisade SUV to Wednesday's New York Auto Show, and you can be part of the action by tuning into the livestream right here.

Previewed in these pair of teaser images, the updated Palisade will feature a revised front end and new wheels among other changes. The front fascia looks like it'll be a lot sharper, with angular headlights and a more pronounced daytime running light signature. Hyundai says the grille is wider and the whole front end has "a sharp-edged, technical appeal." The SUV's rear end should get a small freshening, too.

Aside from the design changes, we don't expect too many other tweaks. Hyundai will likely offer some new convenience and tech features, but we don't have any specific details right now. The 2023 Palisade should continue to use the current SUV's 3.8-liter V6, making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Both front- and all-wheel drive will be available.

Hyundai will unveil the 2023 Palisade at 6:45 a.m. PT (9:45 a.m. ET) and you can watch the debut using our YouTube embed below. Following its debut, the refreshed Palisade should go on sale in the second half of the year.