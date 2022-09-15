2023 Honda CR-V Simplifies the Lineup, Bumps the Price

The introduction of a new vehicle generation gives an automaker the opportunity to redo the lineup, trimming some fat and ensuring there isn't a paralyzing amount of choice on offer. Honda did exactly that with the 2023 CR-V, bringing better-equipped trims to the forefront and simplifying the whole lineup.

Honda this week announced pricing for the 2023 CR-V. A base CR-V EX with front-wheel drive and a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 making 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque will set you back $32,355, including the mandatory $1,245 destination charge. That's a far cry from the 2022 base model's price of $28,035, but that LX trim is dead and gone; comparing it to the 2022 EX's price of $30,555 is a bit more appropriate, but the 2023 model gets a price hike nevertheless. The only other gas-only CR-V on offer is the EX-L, which will cost $35,005, which is only a few hundred bucks higher than the previous generation.

The CR-V Hybrid's lineup hasn't been slimmed, but it's been renamed. All hybrids now carry Sport badging, with the base FWD Sport hybrid costing $33,695 including destination, which is about $400 more than the outgoing 2022 base EX hybrid. The top-trim Sport Touring hybrid costs $39,845, which is $800 higher than the 2022 hybrid's top trim. The hybrid is a bit peppier, with its 2.0-liter I4 and electric motor producing a net 204 hp and 247 lb-ft.

Adding all-wheel drive will incur an additional $1,500 bump on all trims, except the Sport Touring hybrid, where it's standard. You can take a look at the chart below to explore the full range of pricing and EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2023 Honda CR-V lineup.