2023 GMC Canyon Teased Before Aug. 11 Reveal

When it comes to pickup trucks, GM loves some twinning. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups both recently entered new generations, sharing some impressive improvements between the two of 'em. Last week, we got our first look at Chevy's new Colorado midsize pickup, so it's no surprise that GMC's version is not far behind.

GMC on Tuesday teased its next-generation Canyon. The automaker showed off the passenger side of the midsize pickup's front end -- in AT4X trim, specifically, which is GMC's most off-road-friendly trim to date that also appears on the Sierra. In the teaser, GMC noted that the Canyon is taller and wider than before, with a factory lift meant to improve off-road capability out of the box.

GMC also told us when to expect to see this truck in full. The automaker will pull back the veil on its latest pickup on Aug. 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Even if there isn't a livestream for it, we expect to have full details on this truck ready for your perusal at that time.

Since the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado are fraternal twins, we have a good idea of what to expect. When the 2023 Colorado launched, it picked up some handsome new aesthetics that look far more modern than its predecessor. Every Colorado will use a 2.7-liter turbocharged I4, with outputs of either 237 or 310 horsepower, depending on trim. In its most capable form, it enables a 7,700-pound tow rating.