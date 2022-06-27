Two-Tone Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Is an Underwhelming 75th Anniversary Present

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Ford's best-selling F-series trucks, and to celebrate Ford is launching a new Heritage Edition of the F-150. Based on the XLT trim level, the Heritage Edition brings two-tone paint and some other special styling touches.

Ford says the Heritage Edition's split color scheme is inspired by the two-tone paint jobs that were popular in the 1970s and '80s. The contrasting color is found on the lower bumpers and bodyside, like what has previously been offered on King Ranch trucks, while a contrasting roof is a new feature for the F-150.

Enlarge Image Ford

If you choose Area 51, Atlas Blue or Avalanche as the main color, Agate Black is used as the contrast paint, while Antimatter Blue and Race Red are paired with Carbonized Gray. While Ford's release doesn't mention it, the Heritage Edition also seems to have a unique grille insert.

In addition to the paint scheme, the Heritage Edition has a white "75 Years" badge at the top of the windshield, unique striped seat fabric patterns, an embossed logo on the center console armrest and a special startup animation for the infotainment screen. The interior is only available in a combination of Slate Gray and black. Ford says that pricing for the Heritage Edition will be announced when orders start in mid-July, with the trucks entering production in the fall.

Enlarge Image Ford

As far as anniversary special editions go, I think the F-150 Heritage Edition is pretty disappointing. Don't get me wrong, I think the two-tone paint looks good (and I'm shocked it took Ford so long to offer a contrasting roof), but for a 75th anniversary I hoped for something more interesting.

In the '70s and '80s, trucks were available in much more exciting color schemes, like pea green and white or red and pastel yellow, with the color splits themselves following the contours of the body. Ford has a rich history of cool badges that could've been used, too. To me, this Heritage Edition could've easily just been a regular option package, saving the anniversary for something much cooler.