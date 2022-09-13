Ferrari Purosangue SUV Packs a 715-HP V12

Hell hasn't frozen over, but Ferrari has made an SUV. Making its debut Tuesday, the Purosangue is the first four-door from the Italian brand, and with rad design and big power, it looks to be nothing short of a proper Ferrari.

The Purosangue's suicide doors open to reveal a four-seat configuration, and that's the only way it comes. There's no bench seat option here, and beyond that, while the Purosangue looks plenty spacious for passengers, its 16.7 cubic feet of cargo space means you'll need to pack light for those weekends away. Those rear doors open at a 79-degree angle, at least, making it easy to get in and out of the back seats.

Styling is, of course, subjective, but the Purosangue looks pretty cool to my eyes. It has less of a traditional two-box SUV shape and just kind of looks like a swollen sports car, bulging in all the right places, and takes styling cues from the fantastic-looking Roma and new 296 GTB.

Enlarge Image Ferrari

Ferrari is a master of mid-engine sports car balance, and it worked hard to keep this in check with the Purosangue SUV. Ferrari backed the SUV's engine as far back against the firewall as possible, resulting in a nearly ideal 49:51 front-to-rear weight distribution. The Purosangue is about the same size as a Lamborghini Urus and it tips the scales at 4,483 pounds.

Interestingly, the engine under the hood doesn't have any sort of electrification. The Purosangue uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 making 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Ferrari estimates a 0-to-62-mph time of 3.3 seconds and the SUV's top speed crests 192 mph. Being an SUV, the Purosangue naturally has all-wheel drive.

There's some electrification embedded in the Purosangue, however. Ferrari worked with Canadian company Multimatic to develop 48-volt suspension technology, allowing for active dampers and anti-roll control. SUV or not, the Purosangue has to drive like a Ferrari.

It's also priced like a Ferrari, as you'd expect, with an estimated base price of around $400,000. Look for the 2023 Purosangue to hit the road next year.