2023 Chrysler 300C Is the Sedan's 485-HP Swan Song

Chrysler 300 production will end next year, but not before the company sends its full-size sedan off with a bang. Debuting ahead of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-edition model that puts a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the sedan's hood one last time.

Think of this as a resurrection of the old 300 SRT8, a model that Chrysler discontinued in the US but kept offering in other countries. The 2023 300C has 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, enabling this big sedan to hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Four-piston Brembo front brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, adaptive suspension damping and an active exhaust round out the performance changes, and the 300C rides on unique 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires.

Aside from those wheels, exterior changes are limited to model-specific badges on the grille and rear deck lid. Black, white and dark red are the only available colors.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in black leather with embossed 300C logos, and there are carbon-fiber accents throughout the cabin. Chrysler says every 300C will come equipped with lane-departure warning, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, heated and ventilated front seats and the company's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system.

Only 2,000 examples of the 300C will be sold in the US, with an additional 200 available for Canadian customers. You can reserve yours now through Chrysler's dedicated website, which also shows the sedan will have a $55,000 MSRP, which likely excludes the mandatory destination charge. That's roughly a $5,000 jump over the current 300S, which uses a less-powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine. But neither will be available for long, so get one while you can.