2023 BMW Z4 Doesn't Get the Toyota Supra's Manual Transmission

What's happening The BMW Z4 roadster gets a few changes for the 2023 model year, but it doesn't get a manual transmission. Why it matters The Z4's fraternal twin, the Toyota GR Supra, added a six-speed manual option for 2023, but BMW is only offering its version with an eight-speed automatic. What's next Starting at $53,795 including destination, the 2023 BMW Z4 is expected to go on sale in November.

BMW announced a few updates for the 2023 Z4 roadster on Tuesday, the most significant of which are some new colors (purple!) and additional standard equipment. Otherwise, the Z4 is largely the same as it ever was, which might come as a bummer to some people -- specifically, those who were hoping for a manual transmission.

Why would the Z4 suddenly get a manual option? Look no further than Toyota. The BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra are fraternal twins, codeveloped by the German and Japanese automakers. They share a majority of their mechanical parts -- things like engines, transmissions, etc. But while the six-cylinder 2023 Supra can now be ordered with a six-speed manual gearbox, the updated Z4 carries on with only an eight-speed automatic.

Enlarge Image BMW

The automatic transmission is standard with either engine: a 2.0-liter turbo I4 in the Z4 sDrive30i and a 3.0-liter turbo I6 in the Z4 M40i. The former makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque while the latter increases output to 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. Both models come standard with 18-inch wheels, but new 19-inch options are available, too.

What else is new? The Z4 sDrive30i has the formerly optional M Sport pack standard, which includes redesigned front air intakes, new side sills and a more heavily sculpted rear apron. Inside, the 30i has sport seats, a leather steering wheel and M badges galore.

Because of the newly standard M Sport kit, the base Z4 sDrive30i is also more expensive heading into 2023: $53,795 including $995 for destination -- a $1,300 increase over the 2022 model. The 2023 Z4 M40i, meanwhile, starts at $66,295 including destination, which is the same as before. The updated 2023 models are expected to go on sale in November.