2022 VW Taos doesn't cost much less than a Tiguan

Volkswagen on Wednesday announced pricing for the 2022 Taos, which slots below the Tiguan in the company's lineup. However, at $24,190 including $1,195 for destination, the entry-level Taos isn't actually much cheaper than its larger, more powerful sibling.

Not coincidentally, the Taos' base price matches that of the current VW Golf, which is being discontinued after the 2021 model year. The S comes standard with LED exterior lighting, 17-inch wheels, an 8-inch Digital Cockpit display, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. All-wheel drive is a $2,045 upcharge, though it also gets you heated seats and a couple of other niceties.

Stepping up to the Taos SE requires $28,440 for front-wheel drive or $29,890 for AWD. Here, you get 18-inch wheels, forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, an 8-inch infotainment display, wireless phone charging, leatherette seats and other goodies. A number of options are available, too, including a $1,200 panoramic sunroof and $395 black alloy wheels. Curiously, the Taos SE is only $150 cheaper than a Tiguan SE, which offers more power, more space and standard adaptive cruise control.

In fact, VW's full IQ Drive suite of driver-assistance technologies is only available as an option on the Taos S and SE. On the SE, the $895 package includes lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, while on the S, this $995 bundle gets you all of the SE's standard and optional driving aids.

IQ Drive only comes standard on the loaded Taos SEL, which costs $32,685 with FWD and $34,240 with AWD. This loaded trim offers an illuminated grille, embedded navigation, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather seats, a Beats audio system, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel and other features. You can add the $1,200 to the SEL, meaning a fully optioned Taos costs a whopping $35,440.

Every Taos is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine with 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive models use an eight-speed automatic while AWD variants get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates are not yet available. The 2022 Taos arrives in VW dealers this June.