Ram debuts 2022 Promaster vans with more tech, more safety features

Unless you own your own business, you're a fleet manager or you're a band looking to buy something new to tour in several years from now, you probably don't care a bunch about the Ram Promaster work van. But maybe you should.

Work vans are everywhere. We see them constantly, so much so that we don't notice them, but for the people driving them for 8 or more hours a day, the level of comfort and safety features is a big deal. That's why Ram has continued to develop the Promaster and why for 2022, it's likely better than it's ever been.

The significant changes to the Promaster come in the technology department. Features such as Stellantis' excellent UConnect 5 are standard, and features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality are optional. Also optional are lane-keep assist, 360-degree surround-view camera, fog lamps that work as cornering lamps, automatic high beams and more. These features don't just keep the people driving the van safer, but everyone around them too.

The Promaster also sees some notable mechanical changes. Specifically, it gets the newest generation of Stellantis' long-serving Pentastar V6, which now outputs 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. That engine is paired with a nine-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission that drives the front wheels exclusively. Ram hasn't given us fuel economy figures, but that nine-speed gearbox likely helps keep them reasonable.

A work van isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of vehicle, so Ram is offering the Promaster in a bunch of sizes and configurations -- 18, to be exact. These include high-roof and low-roof versions, cutaway chassis, cargo vans, crew vans and so on. Basically, if you need a van of some kind for just about any job, there's probably a Promaster that will fit your needs, even if those include towing. The Promaster is available with up to 6,910 pounds of towing capability.

Ram hasn't released pricing for the 2022 Promaster but company representatives confirmed that it's expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.