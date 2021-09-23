2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition headlines trio of new trucks

Enlarge Image Ram

Ram introduced a trio of special-edition trucks on Thursday: the 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, 1500 Longhorn SouthFork and 1500 Ram Red. All three made their public debut at the 2021 State Fair of Texas.

The Ignition Edition is the big orange beast pictured above, which builds off the absolutely insane 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX. Only 875 of these trucks will be made, with unique exterior and interior graphics, as well as 18-inch black wheels. Copperhead Orange contrast stitching adorns the interior, and there are a few other brightly colored accents scattered about. The Ignition Edition is priced from -- gulp -- $93,280 (including $1,695 for destination).

Far less ostentatious is the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork, which replaces the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary edition in the truckmaker's lineup. This one has a unique Mountain Brown interior scheme and the seats have suede bolsters. Priced at $63,315 including destination, the SouthFork comes standard with a multifunction tailgate, spray-in bedliner, metal pedals, all-terrain tires, cargo hooks and LED cargo lighting.

Finally, the Ram 1500 Ram Red Edition (yes, it's repetitive) might not look the most extreme, but it exists to support an extremely good cause. Ram's parent company, Stellantis, recently pledged $4 million to the Global Fund, and the Ram Red special edition exists as part of that commitment. The Ram Red is only available on the Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab, but buyers can choose from both V8 or diesel I6 engines. Specific Red badging sets this truck apart from other Rams, and it costs $64,945 including destination.

Look for all three of these trucks to go on sale in late 2021.