2022 Ram 1500 Limited anniversary edition celebrates a decade of luxury trucks

Enlarge Image Ram

Pickup trucks weren't always leather-lined, tech-filled vehicles. More often than not, they were built to handle tough work with no frills. That changed in the past 15 years or so, and one vehicle in particular had a lot to do with it: the Ram 1500 Limited. The luxurious pickup bowed 10 years ago, and on Tuesday, Ram celebrated its anniversary with the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition.

Like the luxury pickups that came before it from Ram, the anniversary edition doesn't trade off any of its hardworking persona, the company says. The core remains a tough pickup with either the 5.7-liter V8 paired with a mild-hybrid system or the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel as an option. From there, Ram concocted an exclusive blue color for each of the trucks and tossed in a multifunction tailgate as standard equipment.

The star of the show remains the interior, though. Quilted leather for the seats and door panel inserts? Check. Suede headliner? Of course there is. The cabin features a combination of indigo and a hue called "sea salt" to break things up around passengers, and aluminum helps trim and bezels pop. Tenth Anniversary badges, graphics and a metal finishing kit for the pedals top things off. Buyers also get a 19-speaker sound system.

Ram plans to ship these trucks to dealers in the third quarter of this year. If you need to celebrate the anniversary of this luxurious truck, the rig will cost $61,870 after a $1,695 destination charge, a price that rivals German luxury sedans.