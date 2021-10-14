2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV shown off ahead of full reveal

Mitsubishi

Ahead of Mitsubishi's plans to reveal the 2022 Outlander plug-in hybrid later this month, the brand decided to rip the sheet off in the meantime. On Thursday, the company revealed the SUV's design, confirming it will share its look with the latest Outlander, sans hybrid gear. It's not a bad thing, since the new SUV is actually pretty handsome.

Really, the only thing that gives the PHEV away is some unique badging on the door, and wherever Mitsu stuck the charging port on the vehicle. Other than that, the SUV retains the company's latest "Bold Stride" design ethos with a big front grille and swooping lines. The interior still looks downright lovely, too, with contrasting stitching patterns, soft materials and lots of premium touch points.

Now that we've seen it, the big question remains the powertrain and what kind of range we'll be looking at. Today's Outlander PHEV comes with a 2.4-liter inline-four engine and two electric motors. A 13.8 kilowatt-hour battery provides the electric motor juice. In all, there's 221 horsepower on tap and the SUV can go 24 miles on battery power alone. Mitsubishi in the past said this new SUV will arrive with a next-generation plug-in system, so expect the range figure to tick upward.

We'll see the SUV in full on Oct. 28 before it first goes on sale in Japan in December, and then in the US by the middle of next year.