2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV starts at $27,125, lands at dealers this winter

While Mazda's CX-5 has historically been far from perfect, it's also been among our favorite vehicles in its class because it's handsome, great to drive and very affordable. The 2022 version looks to continue that trend and, thanks to an announcement by Mazda Tuesday, we know what it's going to cost.

But before we get to the cost structure for the 2022 CX-5, we have to talk about its available trim levels. There are eight of them. That's a lot considering there are only two available engines. You start at the base model, the 2.5 S, and then work your way up to the tippy-top of the trim stack to end up at the 2.5 Turbo Signature.

That base 2.5 S model starts at $27,125, including Mazda's $1,225 destination fee (which goes up to $1,270 if you're in Alaska). For that, you get a naturally aspirated engine that produces 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. That engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission -- which, at this point, is starting to get a little embarrassing, Mazda, come on -- and standard all-wheel drive. You also get a robust suite of standard active safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keep assist.

The 2.5 Turbo and Turbo Signature models get Mazda's excellent 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, which is now capable of churning out 256 horsepower (up 6 hp from 2021) and 320 pound-feet of torque when paired with 93-octane fuel. Output drops slightly on 87-octane gas to 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet, but that's still not bad, and it's good that Mazda gives you a choice. Other niceties at this level include leather seating, bigger wheels, a dark grille and different body trim. The 2.5 Turbo starts at $37,625, and the top-of-the-line Turbo Signature will run you $39,875.

The 2022 CX-5 is set to hit US dealers this winter.