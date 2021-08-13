2022 Lincoln Navigator previews its new looks

Lincoln

It's time for the Lincoln Navigator's refresh, and on Thursday, the luxury brand issued a teaser for the updated 2022 model. We don't see a whole lot since the preview focuses on the 2022 Navigator's front fascia, but perhaps the car's updated looks will be exclusive to the front end.

The teaser does show an updated headlight design with what looks like a single LED accent strip. Perhaps the teaser is doing a good job at hiding other small changes to the front end, too. The grille looks identical from what I can see, and the SUV's thin accent piece beneath the headlight remains.

All Lincoln said with the teaser was the brand will continue to "elevate first-class travel" with the new SUV. We could see an updated interior design if that's a potential clue. The Navigator's cockpit is already a plushy, lovely place to be, but perhaps we'll see what else Lincoln designers have in store.

The new SUV shouldn't be too far off, so stay tuned for a full reveal in the near future.