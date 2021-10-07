2022 Lexus NX invites drivers to the luxury SUV world for $39,025

Enlarge Image Lexus

After Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got to take Lexus' new 2022 NX for a spin, he found it hits all the marks it should. If that very short synopsis sounds good, then you'll certainly want to know how much one of them costs. On Thursday, Lexus shared that information: Its latest luxury SUV starts at $39,025 after a $1,075 delivery fee.

That price puts buyers behind the wheel of an NX 250 with front-wheel drive. If you'd like all-wheel drive, that takes the starting price to $40,625. Here, you'll also find a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four engine good for 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the NX 350 for the 2.4-liter turbo-four with 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, which costs $42,625. For those looking for an electrified option, there's the NX 350h, with a 2.5-liter inline-four and a pair of electric motors for $42,125. Here, you'll get 249 hp and an EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined.

Finally we arrive at the NX 450h+, which sits at the top of the trim hierarchy at $56,635. The "plus" denotes Lexus' plug-in hybrid powertrain with a small lithium-ion battery, electric motors and the 2.5-liter inline-four engine. The EPA estimates this SUV will also return 84 miles per gallon equivalent.

While the options are plentiful as you move through packages and trims, every NX comes standard with Lexus' suite of driver assist and active safety features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 9.8-inch infotainment screen. Looks are subjective, but the NX, in my opinion, remains a handsome machine. It's not as bold as before, but it will likely age well.

Look for the first SUVs to hit dealerships just in time for the December to Remember Lexus extravaganza at the end of this year.