2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Has Sweet Wheels and Red Accents

Lexus

Every year since the stunning LC 500's inception Lexus has released an Inspiration Series special edition of its flagship two-door sports car, offering unique color combinations and styling elements in a very limited production run. The 2022 LC 500 Inspiration Series is no different, and while this year's version is fairly subtle, it still looks amazing.

Offered in both coupe and convertible guises, the 2022 Inspiration Series pairs sparkly Iridium silver paint with gloss black finishes for the grille surround, LED light housings, rocker panels and other elements. Its lovely 21-inch 10-spoke wheels are 3D machined, a first for Lexus, and have a two-tone finish. The coupe gets a black lip spoiler, while the convertible has a Dark Rose soft top.

Lexus

On the inside the new Inspiration Series pairs basic black leather with a deep shade of red called Dark Rose. That color is found on the center console, dashboard, door panels, seats and seatbelts. The stitching and perforation of the seats are also Dark Rose to match. Other unique touches include special side sill plates and a numbered plaque on the center console.

Lexus will sell just 150 of the Inspiration Series, with the coupe starting at $104,500 and the convertible coming in at $115,580. The Inspiration Series comes pretty much fully loaded with features like a head-up display, 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and Lexus' suite of driver-assist features. Both versions of the 2022 Inspiration Series will hit dealers later this spring.