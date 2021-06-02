2022 Jaguar F-Type goes all V8, all the time

Enlarge Image Jaguar

The Jaguar F-Type returns and it returns exclusively with eight cylinders. On Wednesday, Jaguar revealed the updated sports car and announced in both convertible or coupe form, the supercharged V8 will be the sole engine option. Those who want an F-Type with a supercharged V6 or turbocharged inline-four, act quickly.

Effectively, it makes the F-Type P450 the new entry-level model with its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. It makes 444 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, available from a lowly 2,500 rpm. An eight-speed automatic sticks around for the burly V8 to send power to the wheels. Speaking of where power routes, both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive remain on the menu and both configurations send the car from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Keep the accelerator planted and the F-Type tops out at 177 mph.

To spice up the P450 trim, an R-Dynamic package is available. Tick the box and you get some unique badges, 20-inch split-spoke wheels with a dark gray and contrasting diamond-turned finish and some glossy black exterior elements. The front splitter, side sills and valence all help contribute to the sporty look, finished in black.

Inside, the standard interior remains a luxurious place with leather aplenty and satin chrome accents. A 12.3-inch configurable gauge cluster also comes with every F-Type and continues to feature a big rev counter front and center. The aforementioned R-Dynamic package plops in a lovely aluminum center console and adds a couple "R-Dynamic" badges to keep the Jaguar "Leaper" logo and "Est. 1935" elements company throughout the cockpit.

Sitting atop all the F-Type action remains the F-Type R, though it soldiers on with no changes. Still, its supercharged V8 pumps out 575 hp and standard AWD help the car sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 186 mph.

The great news for 2022 F-Type is buying a V8-powered version will be more affordable then ever. With the other two engines gone to create base models, the F-Type P450 coupe starts at $71,050 after a $1,150 destination charge. Previously, you weren't touching a V8 under $100,000, since it required the R model. Opt for the R-Dyanmic package with AWD and you're looking at $81,050. That's not too shabby at all considering the supercharged V6 model started at $81,000. The F-Type R remains a $104,350 proposition. Look for the reorganized sports car's trims to reach dealers later this year.