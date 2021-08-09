2022 Hyundai Tucson named IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The recently redesigned Hyundai Tucson is an excellent small SUV. It's got styling that sets it apart from the rest of the class, it's also got great standard tech and now, according to a recent announcement from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, we also know it's super safe.

In fact, the IIHS thinks highly enough of the 2022 Tucson that it gave the SUV its coveted Top Safety Pick Plus award. This is an improvement over previous years thanks to Hyundai's decision to make the standard Tucson's headlights really good. It sounds minor, but the headlight requirement trips up a lot of manufacturers.

Ok, so good standard headlights are a must, but what else does a vehicle need to do to snag that TSP Plus award? To start with, they have to earn ratings of Good in all six of the IIHS' crash tests, including the dreaded small overlap tests. They also have to be available with a frontal crash prevention system that rates as Advanced or Superior in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The Tucson does all of this.

Apart from all its safety bona fides, the Tucson also sports an extremely comfortable ride, a radical-looking interior and lots of touch controls to make it feel extra-modern. The powertrain is kind of a snoozer, but that's not a big deal in this segment. In short, we love it.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available now and starts at $26,135, including Hyundai's $1,185 destination fee.