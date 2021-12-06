2022 Honda Passport starts at $39,095, debuts rugged TrailSport model

Honda

The refreshed 2022 Honda Passport will be a lot more expensive thanks mostly to the deletion of the entry-point Sport trim level, as well as the mid-spec Touring. In their place, the automaker is debuting a new TrailSport trim with rugged, off-road-inspired style.

Visual changes to the 2022 Passport include a reshaped hood, a new grille and front bumper and revised front fenders that Honda hopes will create a bolder, more upright aesthetic. Around back, the rear bumper has been massaged to match the front, wrapping around dual exhaust tips that are larger than before. Inside, the dashboard and instrument cluster have also been tweaked to match the exterior's sportier look.

Of course, the biggest changes for the 2022 model year are the deletion of the base Sport model and the Touring trim. This effectively raises the base price with the Passport EX-L now serving as the new entry point. Granted, the EX-L is the sweet spot we'd recommend for most shoppers anyway, but the demise of the Sport -- and its sub $35K starting price -- is sure to be a bummer for bargain hunters.

2022 Honda Passport pricing Trim Price with destination Difference vs. 2021MY EX-L (2WD) $39,095 + $1,060 EX-L (AWD) $41,195 + $1,160 TrailSport (AWD) $43,695 N/A Elite (AWD) $46,665 + $1,250

The remaining trim levels also see a mild price hike over last year's window stickers, ranging from $1,060 for the EX-L to $1,250 for the top spec Elite AWD. The 2022 Passport now starts at $39,095 including its $1,225 destination charge and tops out at $46,665.

Filling the gap between EX-L and Elite, the new and rugged TrailSport trim features standard all-wheel-drive and 18-inch machined wheels with 254/60R18 "rugged design" tires -- likely all-seasons with an aggressive-looking tread. The TrailSport rides on a 10mm wider track, which boosts the visual stance and physical stability, but that looks like the only performance upgrade. Visually, it boasts an even meaner-looking grille and bumper combo with molded silver skid plate designs -- not actual bashable skid plates -- as well as gloss black trim and orange TrailSport badges at either end.

Enlarge Image Honda

Inside, the orange theme continues with the hue used for contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door cards and leather-trimmed seats. The TrailSport logo is also embroidered onto the seats and molded into the rubber floor mats. Amber interior lighting brings it all together.

The Passport's 280 horsepower V6 powertrain is unchanged. Front-wheel drive is standard, though the revised lineup makes the EX-L the only model available in that spec. All-wheel drive is optional on the EX-L and standard for TrailSport and Elite. Economy is also unchanged, stated at 22 combined mpg with 2WD and 21 mpg for AWD models.

The 2022 Honda Passport with its new TrailSport spec should begin arriving in dealerships this winter.