2022 Honda Civic Si teased, and it's ready to go racing

If you think Honda forgot about the Civic Si, you're mistaken. On Monday, the brand revealed the first image and video of the 2022 Civic Si and told us the production car will be revealed "soon." The teaser does a good job at hiding the car's final look since the camouflage basically helps this car look a lot like the standard Civic sedan, but it can't hide some of the racier elements.

That includes a more aggressive front fascia, dual exhaust outlets and what looks like edgier ground effects. There are also a couple of hood scoops shown on the car in the teaser, but it isn't totally representative of the 2022 Civic Si that'll end up in dealers. No, this particular Civic is the Civic Si race car Honda plans to campaign in the 2021 25 Hours of Thunderhill this coming December. So, while this certainly gives us a decent look at the next Si, the hood scoops would a surprise on the production car. As would the enormous rear wing.

What we do know is Honda promises this will be the best-handling and most fun-to-drive Civic Si yet. The model could use a shot in the arm after the last Sport Injected Civic left some of us here at Roadshow wanting more from the car. We won't have much longer to wait it sounds like, so stay tuned. Just don't hold your breath for a Civic Si coupe -- the brand killed the coupe last year.